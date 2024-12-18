Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video

Russia has detained two suspects in the murder of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.

Source: Kommersant with reference to sources

Details: According to the newspaper's source, the suspects were identified right after the commission of the crime – investigators examined footage from surveillance cameras and found a pair of suspicious cars.

According to the newspaper's source, the organisers of Kirillov's murder contacted the men via a messaging app and gave them "the contact details of a liaison officer from the Security Service of Ukraine".

There are no official statements on the case yet.

Update: Later, Russian propaganda outlets RIA Novosti and TASS published a video of an FSB interrogation of an Uzbek citizen who was detained for the murder of Kirillov.

"I came to Moscow on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. I arrived, then I bought a scooter and a few months later things for a bomb arrived – I received that too. Then everything was prepared and placed next to the house where the general was. Then, when he came out of the house, I pressed the button. Why did I do this? What was the point? I was offered $100,000 and a European passport," said the man, who was named as a suspect in the murder of the Russian nuclear troops general.

У Росії заявили, що вже затримали 2 підозрюваних у вбивстві начальника хімвійськ Кіріллова. Один з них – громадянин Узбекістану – заявив, що йому за це нібито пообіцяли 100 тисяч доларів і європейський паспорт. Відео з Telegram-каналу РИА Новости pic.twitter.com/XjhRZ3Zhy6 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 18, 2024

Background:

On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in an explosion in Moscow. The Security Service of Ukraine had served the general with a notice of suspicion in absentia the day before.

A criminal case has been opened in the Russian Federation over the incident, allegedly involving a terrorist attack, murder, and illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition.

According to the investigation, the explosives were attached to the handle of an electric scooter. The explosive power was equivalent to about 1 kg of TNT.

According to an Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukrainian security services, the killing of Kirillov was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

