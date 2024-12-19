Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 18 December, causing a power outage. A number of damages to the civilian infrastructure were later reported in the city.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: At around 23:00, the Ukrainian Air Force reported high-speed targets moving in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. Local authorities reported hearing explosions in the city.

Later, Vilkul reported a power outage in the city. In addition, he said that a headquarters for helping people with building materials and other assistance to residents is being deployed in Kryvyi Rih.

Updated: Vilkul clarified information about the consequences of the attack on Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday night.

Quote from Vilkul: "Central sewage collectors, electricity, and zip lines have been cut off. There is a lot of damage to apartment buildings. The hospital was damaged."

