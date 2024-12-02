Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with 3 missiles, Ukraine's air defence engaged
Monday, 2 December 2024, 20:58
On the evening of 2 December, the Russian army launched an airstrike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, injuring two people. Ukraine’s air defence intercepted three missiles.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "On 2 December 2024, at 17:30 and 19:30, Russian tactical aviation attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with three guided air missiles Kh-59/69 launched from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft."
Details: The military reported that all three missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Air Command Skhid (East).
Background: On 2 December, the Russians attacked the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three men aged 21, 53 and 85.
