Rescue workers recover third body from under rubble in Kryvyi Rih

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a third person from under the rubble in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 6-7 December.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A total of three people were killed and 17 injured, including one child."

Details: The State Emergency Service also noted that search and rescue operations in the city have been completed.

Background: The Russians struck the city of Kryvyi Rih on 6 December, killing and injuring people.

