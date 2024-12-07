Rescue workers recover third body from under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 06:46
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a third person from under the rubble in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 6-7 December.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "A total of three people were killed and 17 injured, including one child."
Details: The State Emergency Service also noted that search and rescue operations in the city have been completed.
Background: The Russians struck the city of Kryvyi Rih on 6 December, killing and injuring people.
