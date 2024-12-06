Russia hits Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile: one killed, child among casualties

Russian forces have struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing a man and injuring people, including a child, as early reports indicate.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A man was killed as the result of a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. There are also people who were injured in the attack, including a six-year-old child. The boy is in hospital in a moderate condition.

One person is out of contact. Rescue workers are inspecting the damaged building."

Details: Early reports indicate that an administrative building was damaged. Initially, one person was reported to have been killed. Lysak also mentioned that a six-year-old child is among the injured. The boy was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Details: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat from temporarily occupied Crimea and urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to stay in shelters.

