Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
Yury Slyusar, acting governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, said that on the night of 18-19 December the region was allegedly targeted by 7 drones. A fire at the local oil refinery was later reported on social media.
Source: Slyusar on Telegram; Russian telegram channels
Details: Slyusar claimed that Russian air defence allegedly destroyed seven drones: six in Taganrog and one in Bataysk.
Reports on Russian social media suggested that an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, may have been attacked.
Updated: Slyusar later confirmed the information about the fire at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery.
Quote from Slyusar: "As a result of a UAV attack in Novoshakhtinsk, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery."
