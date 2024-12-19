Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Fire on the oil refinery. Photo: Screenshot from the source

Yury Slyusar, acting governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, said that on the night of 18-19 December the region was allegedly targeted by 7 drones. A fire at the local oil refinery was later reported on social media.

Source: Slyusar on Telegram; Russian telegram channels

Details: Slyusar claimed that Russian air defence allegedly destroyed seven drones: six in Taganrog and one in Bataysk.

Advertisement:

Reports on Russian social media suggested that an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, may have been attacked.

Updated: Slyusar later confirmed the information about the fire at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery.

Advertisement:

Quote from Slyusar: "As a result of a UAV attack in Novoshakhtinsk, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery."

Support UP or become our patron!