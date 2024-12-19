Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 84 drones attacked Russia on the night of 18-19 December.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: According to the Russian authorities, their air defence systems allegedly downed "84 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles".

Quote: "[A total of] 36 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Rostov Oblast, 21 over Bryansk Oblast, 14 over Belgorod Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 3 over Kursk and Tambov Oblast each and one over Krasnodar Krai."

