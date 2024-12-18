All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Every fourth shopping centre in Russia on the verge of bankruptcy – media

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 19:24
Every fourth shopping centre in Russia on the verge of bankruptcy – media
Stock photo: Getty Images

Amid soaring costs and increased competition from online platforms in Russia, about a quarter of all shopping centres have reached pre-bankruptcy status and may close in 2025.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times

Details: Revenues of shopping centres plummeted in 2024. The key reasons for the financial difficulties, aside from the departure of major foreign tenants following the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, were the sharp rise in interest rates on commercial loans due to the Russian Central Bank's policy.

Advertisement:

"Now, shopping centres are struggling to close existing loan agreements and cannot secure new loans. As a result, they face difficulties with both profitability and the ability to maintain buildings in good condition or carry out renovations," said Oleg Voitsekhovsky, managing director of the Russian Council of Shopping Centres (CSC).

Pavel Lyulin, Vice President of the CSC, also reported a significant increase in the tax burden on shopping centres.

Currently, about half of shopping centres' revenues are spent on taxes, including VAT, social contributions and property tax.

Advertisement:

Background: The increased credit burden following the Russian Central Bank's key interest rate hike to 21%, along with difficulties in debt servicing, could result in widespread bankruptcies of shopping centres.

Support UP or become our patron!

moneyRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
money
European Commission transfers €4.1 bn in macro-financing to Ukraine
Norway approves US$3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2025
Germany to allocate additional €65 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
16:44
Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike
16:43
Ukraine receives US$485 m from US and World Bank for social and humanitarian needs
16:20
Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn
15:31
Petrol prices in Russia highest in 13 years after Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: