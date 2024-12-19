All Sections
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 19 December 2024, 10:37
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has informed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff, about heavy fighting and a recent surge in Russian offensives across multiple frontline areas during a phone call.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "I briefed my British counterpart on the operational situation along the front line, which remains extremely challenging. In recent days, the enemy has once again intensified offensive actions in several areas simultaneously. However, through fierce battles, Ukraine’s defence forces have prevented the Russians from breaking through our defences or achieving operational success on any front."

Details: Syrskyi said that Radakin had reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, noting that certain aspects of this assistance will be significantly expanded in 2025.  

It has been reported that the United Kingdom, alongside other European partners, will continue to make every effort to meet Ukraine’s needs for weaponry, military equipment, ammunition, and other advanced technology.

Background:

  • On 18 December, Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov claimed that Russian troops had seized approximately 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2024.
  • However, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War pointed out that Gerasimov had significantly exaggerated the amount of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces this year. The ISW said that Russian troops have only captured 3,306 square kilometres in 2024.
  • The DeepState analytical project publishes daily updates on Russian advances on the front lines. Recent reports indicate that the Russians have occupied Trudove and made progress in Uspenivka, Kurakhove, near Zahryzove, Pishchane, Novoolevinka, Vovkove, Neskuchne and Vidrodzhennia.

