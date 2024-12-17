Russians increasing pressure on 3 fronts and carry out offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has stated that the Russians greatly increased pressure on the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Vremivka fronts and were conducting extensive offensive operations in Kursk Oblast for the third consecutive day.

Source: Syrskyi at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Quote: "As of 17 December, the defence forces are actively battling on a front section spanning more than 1,170 kilometres. The toughest situation is currently on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Furthermore, the Russian invaders greatly boosted pressure on the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Vremivka fronts. For three days in a row, the enemy has been carrying out strong offensive operations in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to drive Ukraine’s defence forces units off Russian Federation soil."

Details: Syrskyi acknowledged that the Russian forces are actively deploying units from the North Korean army. North Korean mercenaries have already suffered significant casualties.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian defenders hold their lines of defence and continue to eliminate the Russian personnel and equipment.

Given the current conditions, the entire society must unite to support the defence forces. In addition to Ukrainian soldiers' steadiness, engineering and fortifications are critical, Syrskyi emphasised when addressing local officials.

The building of the fortifications was divided into three stages. The work is now nearing completion. Within it, the Armed Forces have already completed the implementation of their tasks, while the State Transport Special Service needs to speed up the process.

21 regional military administrations and contracting organisations are involved in the construction of fortification structures. Syrskyi emphasised that seven regions should step up their efforts to improve fortifications.

