All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians increasing pressure on 3 fronts and carry out offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 December 2024, 18:27
Russians increasing pressure on 3 fronts and carry out offensive actions in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Stock Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has stated that the Russians greatly increased pressure on the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Vremivka fronts and were conducting extensive offensive operations in Kursk Oblast for the third consecutive day.

Source: Syrskyi at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Quote: "As of 17 December, the defence forces are actively battling on a front section spanning more than 1,170 kilometres. The toughest situation is currently on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, the Russian invaders greatly boosted pressure on the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Vremivka fronts. For three days in a row, the enemy has been carrying out strong offensive operations in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to drive Ukraine’s defence forces units off Russian Federation soil."

Details: Syrskyi acknowledged that the Russian forces are actively deploying units from the North Korean army. North Korean mercenaries have already suffered significant casualties.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian defenders hold their lines of defence and continue to eliminate the Russian personnel and equipment.

Advertisement:

Given the current conditions, the entire society must unite to support the defence forces. In addition to Ukrainian soldiers' steadiness, engineering and fortifications are critical, Syrskyi emphasised when addressing local officials.

The building of the fortifications was divided into three stages. The work is now nearing completion. Within it, the Armed Forces have already completed the implementation of their tasks, while the State Transport Special Service needs to speed up the process.

21 regional military administrations and contracting organisations are involved in the construction of fortification structures. Syrskyi emphasised that seven regions should step up their efforts to improve fortifications.

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Fierce combat continues on Pokrovsk front, Russians prevail in manpower – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief works with Madyar's Birds Regiment on front line – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: