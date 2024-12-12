We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the Ukrainian military command is evaluating all possible scenarios of future Russian actions on the Pokrovsk front, which continues to be one of the most intense combat zones.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "For several months now, the Pokrovsk front has been one of the most challenging in the context of the confrontation with the Russian invaders. We're analysing and preparing for all possible scenarios of the enemy's further actions."

Details: The general highlighted that Russian forces are sustaining consistently heavy losses on the Pokrovsk front, particularly in terms of personnel. According to confirmed reports, Russia is losing an average of 400 troops killed and wounded daily in December.

As of 16:00 on 12 December, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian forces had carried out 30 assault operations on the Pokrovsk front near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, and Chumatske since the start of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled 24 of these attacks, with six battles still ongoing.

Background:

In early November, Syrskyi acknowledged that the situation throughout the war had a tendency to escalate.

Russian troops are advancing in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the first days of the 2022 invasion.

At the end of November, Syrskyi ordered reserves to be deployed to the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

On 11 December, Syrskyi announced that he had visited the Pokrovsk front and examined the combat situation before issuing suitable instructions to improve the stability of the defence and destroy the Russian forces more effectively. The general noted that fierce fighting was taking place there, with the Russians outnumbering Ukrainian soldiers.

