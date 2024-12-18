All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast: I had no choice

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 19:44
General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Getty Images

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has stated that he had no choice but to carry out an offensive operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast to prevent a potential breakthrough by Russian forces into Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi’s interview with Le Monde, reported by Suspilne

Quote: "I had no choice; I had to conduct this operation. I needed to simultaneously disrupt the offensive on Kharkiv, reduce pressure on all fronts and prevent the opening of a new front in Sumy. That’s why I decided to advance where the enemy was vulnerable, with very few troops guarding the border." 

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that the operation weakened the offensive potential of Russian forces and reduced the intensity of their attacks, "with the exception of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove".

Background:

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024.
  • By 10 August, Ukrainian forces had taken control of the village of Poroz in Belgorod Oblast. Russia declared a counterterrorism operation regime in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, imposing stricter security measures, movement restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.
  • On 12 August, Ukrainian authorities officially confirmed the participation of Ukrainian forces in a special operation within Kursk Oblast.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted that the operation "significantly contributed to Ukraine’s efforts against Russian aggression and provided a major boost to the defence forces' exchange pool".
  • Admiral Rob Bauer, NATO’s Military Committee Chair, stated that Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast created a strategic problem for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

