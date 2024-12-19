On 18 December, the Achilles strike UAV battalion, alongside troops from Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade, repelled a Russian mechanised offensive and destroyed 21 pieces of Russian military equipment on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles UAV Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko

Details: The Russians tried to expand its foothold near the Oskil River by deploying two equipment columns in two directions. The Achilles battalion and the guardsmen of Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade successfully repelled a Russian mechanised offensive.

A total of 21 armoured combat vehicles were damaged or destroyed:

Destroyed:

T-80 tank – two pieces

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) – nine pieces.

Damaged:

MT-LB armoured personnel carriers (APCs) – one piece

Armoured personnel carriers (APCs) – one piece.

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) – eight pieces.

Background:

On 11 December, the Achilles strike UAV battalion, alongside troops from Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade, successfully repelled a Russian mechanised offensive on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. The Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and three MT-LB armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during the confrontation.

Anton Shmahailo, Commander of the First Strike Company of the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, suggested that the Russian forces had been given a deadline to achieve specific objectives in the area, likely to capture Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi before the New Year.

