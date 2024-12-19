All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying 21 pieces of equipment – video

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 19 December 2024, 14:15
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying 21 pieces of equipment – video
Russian military equipment being destroyed. Photo: Screenshot

On 18 December, the Achilles strike UAV battalion, alongside troops from Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade, repelled a Russian mechanised offensive and destroyed 21 pieces of Russian military equipment on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles UAV Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko

Details: The Russians tried to expand its foothold near the Oskil River by deploying two equipment columns in two directions. The Achilles battalion and the guardsmen of Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade successfully repelled a Russian mechanised offensive.

Advertisement:

A total of 21 armoured combat vehicles were damaged or destroyed:

Destroyed: 

Advertisement:

T-80 tank – two pieces

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) – nine pieces.

Damaged:

MT-LB armoured personnel carriers (APCs) – one piece

Armoured personnel carriers (APCs) – one piece.

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) – eight pieces.

Background:

  • On 11 December, the Achilles strike UAV battalion, alongside troops from Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade, successfully repelled a Russian mechanised offensive on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. The Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and three MT-LB armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during the confrontation.
  • Anton Shmahailo, Commander of the First Strike Company of the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, suggested that the Russian forces had been given a deadline to achieve specific objectives in the area, likely to capture Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi before the New Year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Slovak PM criticises Zelenskyy and threatens retaliation over Russian gas transit cessation

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians target residential area in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian
Ukraine's Armed Forces push Russians out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Entire city of Pokrovsk left without electricity
10:18
Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces
09:59
Russians report alleged Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts
09:40
Russia posts video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
09:06
North Korean soldiers commit suicide to avoid capture – White House
08:52
Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia
08:30
Tens of thousands of people left without heating in Kharkiv
08:10
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers over past day
07:38
The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: