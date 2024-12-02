All Sections
Support Us

Ukraine's defence minister discusses preparations for next Ramstein meeting with Pentagon chief

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 22:35
Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

On Monday, 2 December, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov spoke by phone with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the Ukrainian minister, he spoke with his American counterpart "on the current situation on the battlefield, the key challenges and needs of the Ukrainian defence forces," as well as "strategic planning for 2025."

"Special care was taken to prepare for the next meeting in the Ramstein format. Ukraine and its partners continue to work on measures that will enhance our defence capability and bring victory closer," Umierov said.

The Ramstein format, led by the United States, was established in the spring of 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to coordinate military support to Kyiv. It has brought together more than 50 countries.

Background: 

  • Earlier it was reported that an additional meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, may take place in December, with one of the options being talks at the highest level.
  • Defence Minister Umierov expressed hope that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will continue under the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!

