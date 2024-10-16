Ramstein meeting chaired by Biden to be held online in November

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) at the leaders' level will take place in November in a virtual format.

Source: White House communiqué following a phone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the US on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House noted that Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy committed to intensify security assistance planning alongside international partners in order to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prevail.

Quote: "As part of this effort, in November 2024, President Biden will host a virtual leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, where the leaders will coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine", the communiqué stated.

Background:

On 12 October, Joe Biden was scheduled to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the leaders' and government heads' level in the Ramstein format. However, due to Hurricane Milton approaching Florida's coast, he cancelled his visit to Europe.

Later, it was announced that the Ramstein meeting would be postponed to an undetermined date.

