All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ramstein meeting chaired by Biden to be held online in November

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 16 October 2024, 20:47
Ramstein meeting chaired by Biden to be held online in November
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) at the leaders' level will take place in November in a virtual format.

Source: White House communiqué following a phone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the US on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House noted that Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy committed to intensify security assistance planning alongside international partners in order to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs to prevail.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As part of this effort, in November 2024, President Biden will host a virtual leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, where the leaders will coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine", the communiqué stated.

Background

  • On 12 October, Joe Biden was scheduled to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the leaders' and government heads' level in the Ramstein format. However, due to Hurricane Milton approaching Florida's coast, he cancelled his visit to Europe.
  • Later, it was announced that the Ramstein meeting would be postponed to an undetermined date.

Support UP or become our patron!

RamsteinBidenwarUkraine
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Ramstein
Ramstein meeting at leaders' level to take place in November – White House
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
White House has yet to decide on Ramstein-format meeting
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: