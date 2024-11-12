All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister hopes to preserve Ramstein format under Trump

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:13
Ukraine's defence minister hopes to preserve Ramstein format under Trump
Rustem Umierov. Stock photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov expressed hope that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group format, known as Ramstein, will continue under the upcoming administration of Donald Trump.

Source: Umierov at the annual general meeting of the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv on 12 November, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine and reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov referenced his recent phone conversation with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, during which he emphasised the importance of the Ramstein format.

Quote: "We want it to continue... We discussed this with him [Austin – ed.]. We reached out to them to discuss it with the new defence secretary as well. I will also send a letter emphasising its importance for us." 

He also noted that recent talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump "went well".

Background: 

  • The US-led Ramstein format was established in spring 2022 following the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to coordinate military support for Kyiv. It has brought together over 50 countries.
  • In November, the Ramstein meeting is expected to be held at the level of leaders of countries for the first time, but it is expected to be held online
  • Originally planned to take place at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, US President Joe Biden had to cancel his trip due to the approaching Hurricane Milton.

Rustem UmierovRamsteinTrump
