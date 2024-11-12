Ukraine's defence minister hopes to preserve Ramstein format under Trump

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov expressed hope that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group format, known as Ramstein, will continue under the upcoming administration of Donald Trump.

Source: Umierov at the annual general meeting of the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv on 12 November, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine and reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov referenced his recent phone conversation with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, during which he emphasised the importance of the Ramstein format.

Quote: "We want it to continue... We discussed this with him [Austin – ed.]. We reached out to them to discuss it with the new defence secretary as well. I will also send a letter emphasising its importance for us."

He also noted that recent talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump "went well".

The US-led Ramstein format was established in spring 2022 following the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to coordinate military support for Kyiv. It has brought together over 50 countries.

In November, the Ramstein meeting is expected to be held at the level of leaders of countries for the first time, but it is expected to be held online.

Originally planned to take place at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, US President Joe Biden had to cancel his trip due to the approaching Hurricane Milton.

