Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers scrambled

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 01:39
TU-95 strategic bomber. Photo: defence-ua.com

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the take-off of several Tu-95MS aircraft from the Russian air base of Olenya in Russiaʼs Murmansk Oblast on 25 December at 01:36.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "The take-off of a group of Tu-95MS from the Olenya air base (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) was recorded. Heading south."

Details: The Air Force calls Ukrainians to follow official reports and promptly respond to air-raid warnings.

Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warning
