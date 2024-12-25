Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers scrambled

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the take-off of several Tu-95MS aircraft from the Russian air base of Olenya in Russiaʼs Murmansk Oblast on 25 December at 01:36.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "The take-off of a group of Tu-95MS from the Olenya air base (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) was recorded. Heading south."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force calls Ukrainians to follow official reports and promptly respond to air-raid warnings.

Support UP or become our patron!