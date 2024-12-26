Russia's Belgorod Oblast governor claims drone attack, power outage reported

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported a drone attack on the oblast, which left six settlements without power.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed drones to attack the Grayvoron district."

Advertisement:

Details: Gladkov said explosive devices dropped during the attack damaged a power transmission line.

Quote: "Residents of the villages of Gora-Podol, Glotovo, Kozinka, Novostroevka-Pervaya, as well as the evacuated settlements of Bezymeno and Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, are temporarily without power."



Support UP or become our patron!