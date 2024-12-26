All Sections
Man crashes into military enlistment office and sets his car on fire in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 December 2024, 08:42
The burnt car that crashed into a military enlistment office in Russia. Photo: Telegram

A car drove into an enlistment office building in the Russian town of Gus-Khrustalny in Vladimir Oblast on the evening of 25 December. The driver rammed the gates and then set the car on fire.

Source: Gus-Khrustalny Mayor Aleksey Sokolov; Radio Liberty; Mediazone

Details: Sokolov described the driver as "another victim of Ukrainian scammers". He said the man had been detained and was giving testimony.

Sokolov urged the residents of Gus-Khrustalny to be "very cautious" about calls or messages "demanding that they follow instructions from the caller to carry out illegal actions".

The Investigative Committee of Vladimir Oblast has initiated a criminal case under the article on deliberate damage to another person's property by arson.

According to Mediazone’s estimates, Russian citizens have attacked banks, police cars and other targets no fewer than 50 times under the influence of "telephone scammers" between 13–24 December. Most of the attacks occurred on 20 and 21 December.

At least six individuals detained for arson have been charged with terrorism, while 11 others face charges of deliberate property damage. Mediazone notes that this is the largest wave of such attacks influenced by scammers. The previous major wave occurred between 29 July and 3 August 2023, during which 37 arsons were carried out.

