Biden instructs Pentagon to increase military aid to Ukraine following Russia's large-scale attack

Following Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on Christmas Day, US President Joe Biden has said that he has directed the Pentagon to boost the supply of weapons to Ukraine. He said that hundreds of air defence missiles have already been provided in recent months, with more on the way.

Source: statement by President Biden on the White House website

Quote: "In the early hours of Christmas, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure.

The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardise the safety of its grid."

Details: Biden stressed that "the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety" and said that the United States and the international community must continue supporting Ukraine until it triumphs over Russian aggression.

Quote: "In recent months, the United States has provided Ukraine with hundreds of air defence missiles, and more are on the way.

I have directed the Department of Defence to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defence against Russian forces."

Background:

On the night of 25 December, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure using various types of missiles launched from air, land and sea, as well as Shahed drones and decoy UAVs.

During the Christmas attack, Ukrainian defence forces intercepted 55 cruise missiles, 4 guided air missiles and 54 Russian drones out of 184 air targets launched by Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration may not manage to send Ukraine all the military aid funds approved by Congress before the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. Some decisions will likely transfer to Donald Trump's incoming team.

The Pentagon has said that it has reached the limit of weaponry it can send to Ukraine monthly without jeopardising its own readiness and is facing logistical challenges in deliveries.

Previously, Biden asked Congress for an additional US$24 billion in military aid for Ukraine and to replenish US weapons stockpiles already provided to Kyiv. However, the future Republican-majority Congress has had a lukewarm response to this request.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that the current US administration believes the military aid already provided or planned during Biden's term will suffice for Ukraine to continue fighting through the end of 2025.

