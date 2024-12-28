US to announce new US$1.25 bn military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with another major military aid package worth US$1.25 billion. This was stated by US officials, emphasising that the Biden administration is committed to supporting Kyiv as much as possible before the end of his presidential term.

Source: Associated Press, citing US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: The report stated that the new military aid package will include a significant amount of ammunition for the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system and the HAWK air defence system. In addition, Ukraine will receive Stinger MANPADS and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

The announcement of the aid, according to officials, is expected on Monday, 30 December.

Background:

On 20 December, the media reported that the Joe Biden administration would announce its final Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package in the coming days, using the remaining funds to purchase new weapons for Ukraine.

On 26 December, Biden reacted to the Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine on Christmas Day and promised to strengthen the country's air defence.

