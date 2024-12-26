Ukraine has received nearly US$1.7 billion from Japan

The Ukrainian state budget has received about US$1.7 billion from the government of Japan for World Bank projects.

Source: Ukraine’s Finance Ministry

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal stated that the funds will be allocated to projects in the social, healthcare, and education sectors, as well as for the restoration and support of businesses. These funds were received between November and December through the following programmes:

Advertisement:

US$602 million loan under the Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and Efficiency (INSPIRE) project.

US$400 million loan in December 2024 under the Supporting Reconstruction through Smart Fiscal Governance (SURGE) project.

US$250 million loan between November and December 2024 under the Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Enterprise (RISE) project.

US$220 million in December 2024 under the Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency (THRIVE) project.

US$200 million between November and December 2024 under the Lifting Education Access and Resilience in Times of Need (LEARN) project.

Background: Japan will transfer an additional US$3 billion to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!