Ukraine receives US$485 m from US and World Bank for social and humanitarian needs

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 27 December 2024, 16:43

Ukraine has received US$485 million from the United States and the World Bank as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote from Shmyhal: "US$465 million of this amount [US$485 million] was provided by the United States through USAID. Another US$20 million was allocated from the World Bank." 

Details: Ukraineʼs PM says the funds raised will compensate for social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget.

Background:

  • The government has made a decision that allows Ukraine to receive US$4.8 billion from the World Bank.
  • Ukraine has received US$4.8 billion from the World Bank as part of the PEACE project.
  • Ukraine will receive US$454 million from the World Bank for the development of the healthcare sector. This money is intended to support priority financing under the Medical Guarantee Programme.

USAWorld Bankaid for Ukraine
