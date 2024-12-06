Ukrainian defenders destroy more than 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Ukrainian air defence units shot down more than 10 Russian UAVs targeting Kyiv overnight, with drone wreckage spotted falling in one district.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The KCMA reported that Russian drones were entering the Ukrainian capital in waves, mostly as single targets and from different directions.

Two air-raid warnings were issued in the city overnight, being in effect for a total of 4 hours.

Quote: "Assets and personnel from the defence forces detected and destroyed over 10 Russian UAVs targeting Kyiv..."

"Early reports indicate that [UAV wreckage – ed.] fell in the city but caused no serious damage or casualties."

