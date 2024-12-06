All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy more than 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 06:42
A Ukrainian air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian air defence units shot down more than 10 Russian UAVs targeting Kyiv overnight, with drone wreckage spotted falling in one district.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The KCMA reported that Russian drones were entering the Ukrainian capital in waves, mostly as single targets and from different directions.

Two air-raid warnings were issued in the city overnight, being in effect for a total of 4 hours.

Quote: "Assets and personnel from the defence forces detected and destroyed over 10 Russian UAVs targeting Kyiv..."

"Early reports indicate that [UAV wreckage – ed.] fell in the city but caused no serious damage or casualties."

