Air defence responds in Kyiv, UAV wreckage falls onto roadway

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 01:06
Air defence responds in Kyiv, UAV wreckage falls onto roadway
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence systems have been responding during an air-raid warning in the city of Kyiv on the night of 5-6 December.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported air defence responding in the capital shortly after 01:00. 

The air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 00:12.

The Air Force warned about Russian drones heading toward the city.

Update: Later, Klitschko reported that wreckage from a downed Russian drone was found on a roadway in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

He said there were no fires, damage to buildings or casualties. 

The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 02:18.

Background: On the evening of 5 December, Russian forces launched attack drones toward Ukraine.

Kyivair defencedrones
