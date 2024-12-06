Air defence responds in Kyiv, UAV wreckage falls onto roadway
Air defence systems have been responding during an air-raid warning in the city of Kyiv on the night of 5-6 December.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported air defence responding in the capital shortly after 01:00.
The air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 00:12.
The Air Force warned about Russian drones heading toward the city.
Update: Later, Klitschko reported that wreckage from a downed Russian drone was found on a roadway in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.
He said there were no fires, damage to buildings or casualties.
The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 02:18.
Background: On the evening of 5 December, Russian forces launched attack drones toward Ukraine.
