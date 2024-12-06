NATO's top general greets Ukrainian defenders on Armed Forces Day – video

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer has extended greetings to the Ukrainian military on Armed Forces Day and expressed his respect.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bauer on X (Twitter)

Quote: "On Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, I want to express my deepest respect for the courage and unfaltering resilience the UAF have shown. They demonstrate to the world that there is nothing they cannot do. Ukraine deserves our fullest support."

Advertisement:

On Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, I want to express my deepest respect for the courage and unfaltering resilience the UAF have shown. 🇺🇦💪



They demonstrate to the world that there is nothing they cannot do.#Ukraine deserves our fullest support. #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/bzvWOwz0Qx — Admiral Rob Bauer (@CMC_NATO) December 6, 2024

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, Bauer expressed the opinion that if Western leaders were not constrained by the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons, they would have even deployed their own troops to help Ukraine in the war.

He also calls on NATO countries to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Support UP or become our patron!