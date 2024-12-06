All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO's top general greets Ukrainian defenders on Armed Forces Day – video

Mariya YemetsFriday, 6 December 2024, 14:49
NATO's top general greets Ukrainian defenders on Armed Forces Day – video
Rob Bauer. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer has extended greetings to the Ukrainian military on Armed Forces Day and expressed his respect.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bauer on X (Twitter)

Quote: "On Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, I want to express my deepest respect for the courage and unfaltering resilience the UAF have shown. They demonstrate to the world that there is nothing they cannot do. Ukraine deserves our fullest support." 

Advertisement:

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Bauer expressed the opinion that if Western leaders were not constrained by the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons, they would have even deployed their own troops to help Ukraine in the war. 
  • He also calls on NATO countries to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
NATO
Zelenskyy speaks with NATO secretary general of importance of inviting Ukraine to Alliance
Ukraine expects new air defence for nuclear sites by December after NATO talks
NATO Secretary General explains how he sees main goal of future assistance to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: