UK intelligence analyses Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast in recent weeks

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that most of the Russian advances in recent weeks have been centred on three fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter) dated 7 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update specifically highlights three areas in Donetsk Oblast: the Pokrovsk axis, the Kurakhove axis, and the Velyka Novosilka axis, which are closely interconnected.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russia has been making gradual progress towards the city of Pokrovsk. Russian forces have seized the town of Selydove and are expanding their front in the area. Russian troops remain about 6-7 km from Pokrovsk itself.

In addition, the update says Russian troops are likely engaged in fighting in the centre of Kurakhove.

"Kurakhove forms an important section of the front line and its seizure would allow Russian forces to consolidate positions in the area and set conditions for further advances westwards," the update says.

UK intelligence also drew attention to a limited counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of Velyka Novosilka, which allowed them to retake the village of Novyi Komar from Russian troops.

"Despite this, Russian efforts to cut off the supply routes on the northern approach to Velyka Novosilka and encircle the town continue. Russian forces are also pushing towards Velyka Novosilka from the south, recently capturing the village of Blahodatne," the update says.

Background:

In a previous update, UK intelligence reported that in November, the average daily casualties (killed and wounded in action) of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine reached a new record.

Earlier, the Estonian General Staff reported that neither Ukraine nor Russia had been able to make significant breakthroughs on the front lines during the week, although active hostilities continued along the entire war zone.

