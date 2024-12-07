All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK intelligence analyses Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast in recent weeks

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 7 December 2024, 16:55
UK intelligence analyses Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast in recent weeks
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that most of the Russian advances in recent weeks have been centred on three fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter) dated 7 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update specifically highlights three areas in Donetsk Oblast: the Pokrovsk axis, the Kurakhove axis, and the Velyka Novosilka axis, which are closely interconnected.

Advertisement:

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russia has been making gradual progress towards the city of Pokrovsk. Russian forces have seized the town of Selydove and are expanding their front in the area. Russian troops remain about 6-7 km from Pokrovsk itself.

In addition, the update says Russian troops are likely engaged in fighting in the centre of Kurakhove.

"Kurakhove forms an important section of the front line and its seizure would allow Russian forces to consolidate positions in the area and set conditions for further advances westwards," the update says.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence also drew attention to a limited counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of Velyka Novosilka, which allowed them to retake the village of Novyi Komar from Russian troops.

"Despite this, Russian efforts to cut off the supply routes on the northern approach to Velyka Novosilka and encircle the town continue. Russian forces are also pushing towards Velyka Novosilka from the south, recently capturing the village of Blahodatne," the update says.

Background

  • In a previous update, UK intelligence reported that in November, the average daily casualties (killed and wounded in action) of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine reached a new record.
  • Earlier, the Estonian General Staff reported that neither Ukraine nor Russia had been able to make significant breakthroughs on the front lines during the week, although active hostilities continued along the entire war zone.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainewardefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Ukraine
EU summit to discuss Ukraine situation, Zelenskyy expected to attend
Ukraine imports 12,000 MWh from EU today
Canada wants to give banned firearms to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:51
Zelenskyy to travel to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO state leaders
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: