Ukraine imports 12,000 MWh from EU today

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 7 December 2024, 12:43
Ukraine imports 12,000 MWh from EU today
A power transmission line. Stock photo: Getty Images

For the current day, Ukraine plans to import 12,040 MWh of electricity from the EU countries bordering Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecast to total a volume of 12,040 MWh and a capacity of 1,052 MW." 

Details: In addition, during the day, power companies restored power supply to 19,440 consumers who were cut off from the grid due to combat actions.

The water level in the temporarily Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) cooling pond is 14.11 metres, which is enough to meet the plant's needs.

Background:

  • The number of power outages in Kyiv has increased by one third due to the simultaneous switching on of energy-intensive appliances by Kyiv residents after the power was restored according to the schedule.
  • The government urges businesses to import electricity.

