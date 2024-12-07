EU summit to discuss Ukraine situation, Zelenskyy expected to attend

The EU summit on 19 December will focus on the situation in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to attend.

Source: a letter of invitation from European Council President António Costa to EU leaders, reports European Pravda

Details: The upcoming EU summit will be the first since António Costa became president of the European Council.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The situation in Ukraine will be at the forefront of our discussions. I have just returned from a visit to Kyiv, on the first day of my mandate. We need to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary and do whatever it takes for Russia’s invasion to be defeated and international law to prevail," Costa stated.

He stressed that the December meeting of the European Council provides a crucial opportunity to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine and a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

"I have invited President Zelenskyy to come to Brussels on the occasion of the meeting of the European Council to share with us the latest developments on the ground and his views on how Europe can best support Ukraine," Costa added.

Advertisement:

The summit will also focus on the EU’s global role.

"I believe that we need a comprehensive and strategic discussion, without written conclusions, on the way forward regarding our global engagement and priorities in a multipolar landscape marked by geopolitical tensions," he said.

Ahead of the summit, an EU-Western Balkans summit will take place on 18 December.

Background:

Earlier, Costa said Ukraine could play a significant role in addressing vulnerabilities in the EU's competitiveness.

Additionally, he emphasised that only Ukraine can define what constitutes a "just peace" in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Support UP or become our patron!