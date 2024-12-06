Canada wants to give banned firearms to Ukraine

The Canadian government is exploring the prospect of transferring some of the weapons banned for use in the country to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Details: Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc announced a ban on another 324 types of firearms in continuation of the ban on 1,500 brands and models of weapons in May 2020.

Quote: "This means these firearms can no longer be used," LeBlanc explained, adding that they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The list of restricted firearms in Canada has been expanded due to public concern that the initial ban did not include a number of assault rifles.

According to Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair, Ottawa has made an appeal to Ukrainian authorities, who have expressed an interest in certain weapons.

"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step toward their victory," Blair pointed out.

It is unclear when the prohibition will be fully imposed and when Ukraine will be able to receive some of the confiscated weapons. Canada's federal government is currently negotiating with municipal authorities to purchase illegal guns from private owners.

Background:

In September, Canada announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include aircraft missiles, small arms and equipment.

In addition, Ukraine is authorised to freely use Canada-supplied tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment on Russian territory.

