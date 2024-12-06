All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Canada wants to give banned firearms to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 19:22
Canada wants to give banned firearms to Ukraine
Flag of Canada. Photo: pexels

The Canadian government is exploring the prospect of transferring some of the weapons banned for use in the country to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda; AP 

Details: Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc announced a ban on another 324 types of firearms in continuation of the ban on 1,500 brands and models of weapons in May 2020.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This means these firearms can no longer be used," LeBlanc explained, adding that they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

The list of restricted firearms in Canada has been expanded due to public concern that the initial ban did not include a number of assault rifles.

According to Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair, Ottawa has made an appeal to Ukrainian authorities, who have expressed an interest in certain weapons.

Advertisement:

"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step toward their victory," Blair pointed out.

It is unclear when the prohibition will be fully imposed and when Ukraine will be able to receive some of the confiscated weapons. Canada's federal government is currently negotiating with municipal authorities to purchase illegal guns from private owners.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

CanadaUkraineweapons
Advertisement:

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

US defence budget for 2025 includes no extension of lend-lease for Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador to US

US House of Representatives approves 2025 defence budget – media

All News
Canada
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
Ukraine receives NASAMS air defence systems promised by Canada – media
NASAMS air defence system purchased by Canada to arrive in Ukraine soon
RECENT NEWS
13:30
EXPLAINERHow a lesbian living with a migrant "fixes" the image of Germany's far right
13:21
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
13:20
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Germany to talk to European counterparts about support for Ukraine
13:07
German Economic Cooperation Minister arrives in Kyiv and brings winter aid package – video
13:05
New EU chief diplomat says all Russian assets frozen in EU should be used to aid Ukraine
12:23
Russian occupiers sentence Mariupol resident to 11 years of prison for allegedly spying for Ukraine
12:21
Ukrainian seaports process 70% more cargo in 2024 than last year
12:13
Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
12:05
Outdated voter lists, destroyed polling stations and migration threaten Ukraine's elections
11:39
Ukraine's Oscar-winning director Mstyslav Chernov's new film to premiere at Sundance
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: