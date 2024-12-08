All Sections
Mykolaiv marines successfully repel attacks by Russian paratroopers in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 14:46
Marine berets. Stock photo: 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Mykolaiv marines continue to successfully repel attacks by Russian paratroopers in the vicinity of Novoivanovka and Zelyonyi Shlyakh, Kursk Oblast.

Source: video of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Bilynsky, Ukrainska Pravda’s source in the brigade

Details: According to the video, the brigade destroyed an off-road vehicle with Russian troops inside. The brigade's drones continued their attack against scattered Russian assault groups. In addition, FPV drones destroyed abandoned Russian equipment and a shelter with Russian soldiers.

According to the source, 13 Russian soldiers were killed and 31 others were wounded during the three days of battles, and 4 Russian vehicles were destroyed.

