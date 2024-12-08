Separate unmanned systems regiment to be created on basis of Ukraine's K-2 battalion

The K-2 battalion of Ukraine's Armed Forces is undergoing a revival and expansion, now recruiting for a dedicated unmanned systems regiment.

Source: a K-2 release, seen by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Veres stated that the main task of drone operators would be to protect the lives of infantry.

Quote from Veres: "We have proved our strength and resilience in battles. Having the experience of an infantry unit, we know how to protect our soldiers on the ground using our main weapon – drones. It's time to grow!

Details: The regiment, as noted, needs people of all professions, from drivers and clerks to operators and engineers, for various types of UAVs.

