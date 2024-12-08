All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Separate unmanned systems regiment to be created on basis of Ukraine's K-2 battalion

Roman Kravets, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 12:48
Separate unmanned systems regiment to be created on basis of Ukraine's K-2 battalion
Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Veres. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The K-2 battalion of Ukraine's Armed Forces is undergoing a revival and expansion, now recruiting for a dedicated unmanned systems regiment.

Source: a K-2 release, seen by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Veres stated that the main task of drone operators would be to protect the lives of infantry.

Advertisement:

Quote from Veres: "We have proved our strength and resilience in battles. Having the experience of an infantry unit, we know how to protect our soldiers on the ground using our main weapon – drones. It's time to grow!

Details: The regiment, as noted, needs people of all professions, from drivers and clerks to operators and engineers, for various types of UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed Forcesdrones
Advertisement:

Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

All News
Armed Forces
Zelenskyy: 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since full-scale war began
Ukrainian forces post video of drone strike on Russian Tor M-2 air defence system – video
Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression
RECENT NEWS
17:36
We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
16:44
Employees of private medical facility killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them – photos
16:34
Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine
16:03
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video
15:58
Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia
15:51
Idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine discussed by 5-8 states, but there is no specifics
15:42
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast – photos
15:40
Polish PM denies plans of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
15:31
Polish PM and Macron "on the same page" regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
15:18
EBRD and Aon launch war risk insurance programme for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: