Ukrainian forces post video of drone strike on Russian Tor M-2 air defence system – video

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 8 December 2024, 04:26
Ukrainian forces post video of drone strike on Russian Tor M-2 air defence system – video
A Tor M-2 anti-aircraft missile system. Photo: Screenshot from a video

Units from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have conducted a successful operation to destroy a Russian Tor M-2 anti-aircraft missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces Command on Facebook

Quote: "A crew from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment detected and stopped the target, and the operators from the 412th Nemesis UAV Battalion engaged and destroyed it."

Background:

  • On 16 November, Ukrainian soldiers from a UAV strike unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system worth US$10 million.
  • On 25 October, Ukrainian forces struck a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed a target illumination and guidance radar station for 9S36 Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast.
  • On 21 October, the General Staff announced that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system stationed 60 km from the front line. The estimated value of the destroyed system is between US$40 million and US$50 million.

