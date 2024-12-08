Units from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have conducted a successful operation to destroy a Russian Tor M-2 anti-aircraft missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces Command on Facebook

Quote: "A crew from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment detected and stopped the target, and the operators from the 412th Nemesis UAV Battalion engaged and destroyed it."

Background:

On 16 November, Ukrainian soldiers from a UAV strike unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system worth US$10 million.

On 25 October, Ukrainian forces struck a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed a target illumination and guidance radar station for 9S36 Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast.

On 21 October, the General Staff announced that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system stationed 60 km from the front line. The estimated value of the destroyed system is between US$40 million and US$50 million.

