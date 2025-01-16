All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces cut back tank and aircraft use, Ukrainian troops on eastern front say

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 16 January 2025, 13:24
Russian forces cut back tank and aircraft use, Ukrainian troops on eastern front say
A Ukrainian tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, has reported that Russian forces have nearly depleted their reserves of modern tanks and have significantly reduced the use of aircraft and artillery.

Source: Trehubov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Trehubov stated that Russian forces have lost the majority of their modern tanks and are now relying on substandard and low-quality armoured vehicles.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians have nearly depleted the Soviet reserves they had prepared for a war with NATO. They’ve essentially used them up. However, tanks are no longer a decisive factor in this war, for better or for worse. The Russians don't have many of them, but it doesn't cause them the same problems as it used to. Both sides are now relying much less on tanks. The reality is that they are now using tanks as crooked artillery."

Details: Trehubov further noted that artillery continues to play a significant role, though its use is gradually declining with the increasing deployment of drones. Similarly, the use of manned aircraft has diminished.

"The Russians are using aircraft much less now, in much more limited quantities. And that's logical because, as experience has shown, there is no better air defence than a missile that has struck an enemy airfield," the spokesman concluded.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

wartanks
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
war
Zelenskyy explains why security guarantees for Ukraine are crucial prior to "ending the war"
Zelenskyy: There's a chance to end war this year if Trump puts pressure on Russia
Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:08
Slovak PM accuses Ukraine of involvement in alleged "massive cyberattack"
18:53
Hungary continues to push for lifting of EU sanctions against Russia – source in EU
18:37
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
18:34
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
18:16
Three people injured in Russian drone attacks on civilian cars in Sumy Oblast
17:47
European Commission submits first screening report to European Council as part of Ukraine's accession negotiations
17:04
Putin says he is ready to meet with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: