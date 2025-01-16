Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, has reported that Russian forces have nearly depleted their reserves of modern tanks and have significantly reduced the use of aircraft and artillery.

Source: Trehubov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Trehubov stated that Russian forces have lost the majority of their modern tanks and are now relying on substandard and low-quality armoured vehicles.

Quote: "The Russians have nearly depleted the Soviet reserves they had prepared for a war with NATO. They’ve essentially used them up. However, tanks are no longer a decisive factor in this war, for better or for worse. The Russians don't have many of them, but it doesn't cause them the same problems as it used to. Both sides are now relying much less on tanks. The reality is that they are now using tanks as crooked artillery."

Details: Trehubov further noted that artillery continues to play a significant role, though its use is gradually declining with the increasing deployment of drones. Similarly, the use of manned aircraft has diminished.

"The Russians are using aircraft much less now, in much more limited quantities. And that's logical because, as experience has shown, there is no better air defence than a missile that has struck an enemy airfield," the spokesman concluded.

