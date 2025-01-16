Zelenskyy: There's a chance to end war this year if Trump puts pressure on Russia

There is a chance to end Russia's war against Ukraine this year with American and European support.

Source: Zelenskyy's interview with Polish media

Details: Asked by Polish journalists about the probability of the war ending in 2025, Zelenskyy responded confidently, saying, "Yes, it is possible".

Quote: "Trump is eager to end the war... He has the ability to pressure Russia. I’m confident that Russia fears both the US and China…

Trump can push Russia to stop the war. We need to make sure that with Trump, there are clear security guarantees for Ukraine, and he must force Putin into diplomacy to bring this war to an end."

More details: The president emphasized that Trump must offer Ukraine specific security guarantees that would not only benefit Europe but also send a signal to Russia that Ukrainians, alongside other nations, will be able to defend themselves if Putin attempts to incite war again.

He also highlighted that Ukraine currently has strong partners, such as the United States and the European Union, which has significantly increased its own weapons production.

Zelenskyy noted that the EU should further boost its arms production "for itself" so that the Russians understand that Europe has the means to defend itself, thus making it possible to "hit Putin where it hurts".

Background:

On 15 January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw, where he held a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Later that day, the Ukrainian president met with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

