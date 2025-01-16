All Sections
Russia gathers forces in pipes of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal to break through Chasiv Yar

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 January 2025, 14:53
Russian troops near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast are actively using the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal to amass troops under the cover of fog to break through the city's defences.

Source: Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Unit (OTU) Luhansk, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Dmytro Zaporozhets: "Regarding the situation in Chasiv Yar, the enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets canal to hide in it during bad weather. No, it is often foggy in the morning in Donetsk, and the enemy is actively using this period of time to gather in these pipes and then move deeper into the city in the morning or at night if possible."

Details: The spokesperson reports that Ukrainian UAV operators record the movement of Russian troops and try to strike them.

Zaporozhets noted that the number of Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar is decreasing, but the town is still under the control of Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Russians are present "everywhere" and are looking for ways to enter the city under the cover of bad weather.

Background:

  • On 8 January, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Russian troops had destroyed some of the positions of Ukraine's defence forces during assault operations in Chasiv Yar.
  • Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet based on data from DeepState, predicted that the Russians would continue their efforts to complete the capture of Kurakhove, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar; advance towards the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with the prospect of launching hostilities in the oblast and expand their control over Donetsk Oblast territory in all directions.
  • Two women were killed in the Russian artillery shelling of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on 14 January.

