Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:54
Russians destroy several Ukrainian defence positions in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – Ukrainian military
Ukrainian artillery at work. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have destroyed some of the positions of Ukraine's defence forces during assault operations in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, and in the vicinity of Stupochky.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that there were combat clashes on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk fronts in Chasiv Yar, near Stupochky and in Toretsk.

Quote: "During the offensive in urban areas, the enemy made extensive use of attack UAVs. Some of our positions have been destroyed as a result of the assault and [enemy] fire."

Details: The Ukrainian military said measures are currently being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Background:

  • The Militarnyi news outlet predicts that the Russians will continue their efforts to complete the takeover of Kurakhove, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, advance towards the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with the prospect of starting hostilities in the oblast, and increase their control over the territory of Donetsk Oblast on all fronts.
  • The acting commander of the Tsunami regiment, known as Mansur, said that Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, and the line of contact has divided the city in two. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to try to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
