Ballistic missile downed at low altitude – Ukraine's Air Force on aftermath of Russian attack in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 January 2025, 09:24
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force has stated that one of the ballistic missiles launched towards Kyiv on the night of 17-18 January was downed at a relatively low altitude, leading to the falling wreckage causing extensive damage.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "There were two ballistic missile strikes on a business in Zaporizhzhia, and search and rescue operations are ongoing there. In Kyiv, both missiles were downed, which is confirmed by their data recorders. Unfortunately, there are fatalities due to the falling wreckage of ballistic missiles in the Shevchenkivskyi district, as one of the missiles was downed at a relatively low altitude.

As we have repeatedly emphasised, wreckage of a destroyed missile cannot dissolve in the air, so the aftermath of air defence efforts in such areas as densely populated cities unfortunately occurs often. Everything that is downed in the air will inevitably fall to the ground, which is why we always ask citizens to follow safety measures and stay in shelters."

Background:

  • Russia attacked the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles on the morning of 18 January. A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed four people. Three more people sustained injuries. Fires, falling wreckage and damage to infrastructure facilities, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had launched four Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts. Air defence forces downed two of the four missiles.

