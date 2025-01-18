Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed two out of the four ballistic missiles and 24 out of 39 drones launched by Russia on the night of 17-18 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts.

Two of them were confirmed to have been downed in Kyiv Oblast. Wreckage from the missiles that fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital caused fatalities. The Air Force reported partial destruction of "a production building at a factory and damage to residential buildings, a metro entrance, cars and a main water pipeline".

The Air Force also said the Russians struck a business in the city of Zaporizhzhia with a ballistic missile, damaging residential buildings and cars. No fatalities have been reported so far.

It was noted that 39 attack drones had been launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk over the night.

The downing of 24 Shahed attack drones was confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

In addition, 14 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar.

