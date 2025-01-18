All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 January 2025, 08:51
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
A total of 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed two out of the four ballistic missiles and 24 out of 39 drones launched by Russia on the night of 17-18 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts. 

Advertisement:

Two of them were confirmed to have been downed in Kyiv Oblast. Wreckage from the missiles that fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital caused fatalities. The Air Force reported partial destruction of "a production building at a factory and damage to residential buildings, a metro entrance, cars and a main water pipeline".

The Air Force also said the Russians struck a business in the city of Zaporizhzhia with a ballistic missile, damaging residential buildings and cars. No fatalities have been reported so far.

It was noted that 39 attack drones had been launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk over the night. 

Advertisement:

The downing of 24 Shahed attack drones was confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

In addition, 14 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikedronesair defence
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
missile strike
Number injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14, three in serious condition
Russian 15 January combined attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 77 out of 117 targets, 27 disappear from radar
Russians targeted Ukraine's energy sector with over 40 missiles and 70 drones, Zelenskyy says
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: