Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv this morning: three dead, reports of fourth fatality incorrect, says mayor
Information about a fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian 18 January missile attack, as previously reported, has turned out to be false.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote from Klitschko: "Information about three people killed in the enemy's attack on the capital has been confirmed."
Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that three people were killed in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district in the Russian attack – two men aged 43 and 25, and a woman 41.
Three more people received medical assistance on the spot.
Background: On the morning of 18 January, it was reported that four people were killed and three others injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in the morning.
