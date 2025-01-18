Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv this morning: three dead, reports of fourth fatality incorrect, says mayor

Rescue workers at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service

Information about a fourth person killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian 18 January missile attack, as previously reported, has turned out to be false.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Information about three people killed in the enemy's attack on the capital has been confirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that three people were killed in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district in the Russian attack – two men aged 43 and 25, and a woman 41.

Three more people received medical assistance on the spot.

Background: On the morning of 18 January, it was reported that four people were killed and three others injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in the morning.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!