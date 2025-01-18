Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff

Ukrainian artillery fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 176 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day, with the Russians assaulting the Pokrovsk front 84 times and losing 335 servicemen.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 18 January

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Vovchansk five times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted offensive actions near Petropavlivka, Lozova and Pishchane. Six combat clashes have concluded, and one attack is still ongoing. The Russian troops attacked Hlushkivka with guided aerial bombs.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novosadove, Novoliubivka and Zarichne. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing. The Russians struck Shyikivka and Borivska Andriivka with guided aerial bombs.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka once, without success.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked 10 times in the vicinity of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar; all Russian attempts to advance were stopped by Ukrainian troops. The Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on Markove.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 19 assault operations. Positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka were attacked, with three clashes still ongoing. The Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Petrivka.

Since the start of the day, the Russians have attacked 84 times on the Pokrovsk front, specifically in the vicinity of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenove Pole, Malynivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. There are currently fourteen clashes unfolding.

The available data suggests that Russian losses on this front today totalled 335 personnel killed and injured, three vehicles and a UAV antennae were destroyed, and two more Russian vehicles were severely damaged.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked 17 times near Velyka Novosilka. The clashes continue. The Russians launched airstrikes with guided bombs in the vicinities of Odradne, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rozlyv, Vesele and Temyrivka.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the Huliaipole front.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Ukrainian defence forces thwarted one Russian attack.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks, and one combat clash is still ongoing. The Russians carried out five airstrikes with five guided bombs and conducted 409 artillery attacks, including 18 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes on other fronts.

