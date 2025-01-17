All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 January 2025, 21:20
Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video
Photo: 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have successfully repelled another Russian attack in Kursk Oblast near the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh.

Source: video from the 36th brigade; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the brigade

Details: Mykolaiv marines killed three Russian soldiers during their attempted mechanised breakthrough, and six more Russians were injured.

Advertisement:

In addition, the brigade destroyed two BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles, one BMD-4 and one of the latest Rakushka armoured personnel carriers.

The video description states it was a joint combat operation of Mykolaiv marines and the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Madyar's Birds.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
Trump First. A tale of American exceptionalism, MAGA baseball caps, a TV show god, and the Grinch
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy awards soldiers of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and Air Assault Forces who were first to capture North Korean troops – video
All North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast could be killed or wounded in action by April 2025, ISW says
Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:43
Drone attacks reported in Russia’s Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – video
23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
22:52
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
20:49
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
20:25
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
20:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: