Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have successfully repelled another Russian attack in Kursk Oblast near the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh.

Source: video from the 36th brigade; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the brigade

Details: Mykolaiv marines killed three Russian soldiers during their attempted mechanised breakthrough, and six more Russians were injured.

In addition, the brigade destroyed two BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles, one BMD-4 and one of the latest Rakushka armoured personnel carriers.

The video description states it was a joint combat operation of Mykolaiv marines and the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Madyar's Birds.

