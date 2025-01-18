Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault and capture 6 soldiers – videos

The six Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces. Photo: The 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade

Ukrainian troops from the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade have captured six Russian soldiers after repelling a Russian assault on the Vovchansk front.

Source: press service for the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces; press service for the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command

Details: Russian soldiers, backed by armoured vehicles, attempted to breach Ukrainian defences, but a Ukrainian trooper struck a Russian MT-LB armoured personnel carrier (APC) with a grenade launcher.

The surviving Russian troops disembarked from the APC and attempted to storm the building where the 71st Brigade soldiers were holding their defence.

Ukrainian soldiers called for reinforcements and continued the fight, which lasted around three hours. With support from an assault team of a friendly unit, the Ukrainians cleared the building and captured six Russian soldiers.

