Russians attack 9 Sumy Oblast communities nearly 50 times over 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 03:22
Russians attack 9 Sumy Oblast communities nearly 50 times over 24 hours
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked nine hromadas in Sumy Oblast 49 times over 22 January. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "Seventy-six explosions were reported. The Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa hromadas all suffered attacks." 

Details: FPV drones were launched from Russia’s territory at the Shalyhyne hromada, with nine explosions recorded. 

Russia shelled the Svesa hromada with artillery; seven explosions were recorded. 

A Russian UAV dropped explosive devices on the Seredyna-Buda hromada. Russian troops also bombarded the hromada with mortars and FPV drones, as well as launched guided aerial bombs – 20 explosions were recorded. An auxiliary building of a healthcare facility was damaged in the attack. 

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, FPV drone strikes and artillery shelling were recorded, with 13 explosions in total. 

Russian troops dropped six mines on the Krasnopillia hromada. They also dropped explosive devices from UAVs and struck with FPV drones – 10 explosions. 

The Russians attacked the Nova Sloboda hromada with FPV drones – three explosions. 

Russia also bombarded the Bilopillia hromada with mortars – five explosions. 

There was an explosion in the Hlukhiv hromada due to an attack with an FPV drone. 

The Russians shelled the Yunakivka hromada with artillery and launched a guided aerial bomb from an aircraft – two explosions. 

Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
