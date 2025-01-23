All Sections
Ukrainians are mostly positive about Trump's presidency – poll

Mariya YemetsThursday, 23 January 2025, 16:14
Ukrainians are mostly positive about Trump's presidency – poll
Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainians are mostly positive about Donald Trump's comeback as US president.

Source: a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether Trump's return to the White House is good or bad for Ukraine, a total of 54% of respondents said they viewed it as a positive rather than a negative.

The largest group (37.3%) perceived Trump's victory as "rather good than bad". 11.3% of respondents answered "mostly good" and 5.5% "very good".

14.7% believe that Trump's victory is mostly bad, 3.2% believe it’s bad  and 2.9% consider it very bad.

23.2% said they were not sure, and 2% declined to answer.

Respondents under 29 are mostly likely to be optimistic about Trump's victory: 64% of them answered "mostly good" and "very good".

Updated: Figures in the following section have been revised according to the updated tables provided by the IBiF, Identity and Borders in Flux: The Case of Ukraine.

When it comes to regional variation, the highest level of optimism about Trump's presidency is in the west of Ukraine, where 60% of answers range from "mostly good" to "very good",  in central regions of Ukraine reaching  48%, with 55% in the east and 57% in the south of the country.

The share of those who have not decided is 21% in the west of Ukraine, 25% in the central regions, and 24% in the south and east of the country.

Respondents in eastern Ukraine are the least optimistic. Only 55% believe that Trump's victory is good for Ukraine, and 42.8% of people living in the region were not sure what Trump's presidency would mean for the country.

Background: 

  • On 22 January, US President Donald Trump called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine welcomes the strong statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding the need to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin was not impressed by Trump's threat to impose new sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to enter a peace agreement with Ukraine.

