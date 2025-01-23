Ukrainians are mostly positive about Trump's presidency – poll

Ukrainians are mostly positive about Donald Trump's comeback as US president.

Source: a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether Trump's return to the White House is good or bad for Ukraine, a total of 54% of respondents said they viewed it as a positive rather than a negative.

The largest group (37.3%) perceived Trump's victory as "rather good than bad". 11.3% of respondents answered "mostly good" and 5.5% "very good".

14.7% believe that Trump's victory is mostly bad, 3.2% believe it’s bad and 2.9% consider it very bad.

23.2% said they were not sure, and 2% declined to answer.

Respondents under 29 are mostly likely to be optimistic about Trump's victory: 64% of them answered "mostly good" and "very good".

Updated: Figures in the following section have been revised according to the updated tables provided by the IBiF, Identity and Borders in Flux: The Case of Ukraine.

When it comes to regional variation, the highest level of optimism about Trump's presidency is in the west of Ukraine, where 60% of answers range from "mostly good" to "very good", in central regions of Ukraine reaching 48%, with 55% in the east and 57% in the south of the country.

The share of those who have not decided is 21% in the west of Ukraine, 25% in the central regions, and 24% in the south and east of the country.

Respondents in eastern Ukraine are the least optimistic. Only 55% believe that Trump's victory is good for Ukraine, and 42.8% of people living in the region were not sure what Trump's presidency would mean for the country.

Background:

On 22 January, US President Donald Trump called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine welcomes the strong statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding the need to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin was not impressed by Trump's threat to impose new sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to enter a peace agreement with Ukraine.

