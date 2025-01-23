All Sections
Kremlin responds to Trump's ultimatum to Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 January 2025, 12:27
Dmitry Peskov and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose new sanctions on Russia if no agreement is reached regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made a statement on Thursday, 23 January.

He noted that the Kremlin did not find "any particularly new elements" in Trump’s remarks.

Peskov stated that Trump "favours sanction-based methods" and that, during his first term, he became "the US president who most frequently resorted" to such tools.

Peskov added that Russia remains open to "equal and respectful" dialogue with the United States, which "was in place" during Trump’s first term. However, he remarked that Russia is still waiting for signals "that have yet to arrive".

Background: 

  • On 22 January, US President Donald Trump called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.
  • On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.
  • US President Donald Trump has said he will consider additional sanctions against Russia as its war against Ukraine approaches its third anniversary.

TrumpPutinwar
