Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 January 2025, 21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
Novovasylivka on the map. Photo: DeepStateMap

The DeepState analytical project reports that the defensive operation in the settlement of Novovasylivka, Donetsk Oblast, has ended, as the village has been occupied by the Russians.

Source: DeepState on social media

Details: The project indicates that after occupying Novovasylivka, Russian forces continued their assaults on the nearby village of Uspenivka.

map: DeepState

DeepState noted that the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade endured over a month of severe conditions, with the last two weeks spent entirely encircled, holding back nearly an entire Russian division near Novovasylivka. To reinforce their offensive, Russia deployed an additional special forces battalion and groups from a GRU (Russian Main Intelligence Directorate) brigade.

Quote: "The staffing level of each enemy unit was at 92%. For reference, one of the regiments underwent replenishment in Avdiivka and restored all losses within ten days."

More details: The authors of the project pointed out that the defence forces managed to hold off the Russians in Novovasylivka, buying valuable time. Unfortunately, Ukraine's defence forces have also suffered significant fatalities, but the Russian losses are much higher.

