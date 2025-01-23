All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces near Velyka Novosilka are at risk of operational encirclement

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 January 2025, 14:56
Ukraine's defence forces near Velyka Novosilka are at risk of operational encirclement
Velyka Novosilka; territories in red are under Russian occupation. Photo: DeepStateMap

There is a risk of operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The village of Velyka Novosilka is currently in a rather difficult situation. The Ukrainian troops are doing everything to prevent further advances of the enemy...

There is no complete encirclement there. There is a risk of an operational encirclement, but efforts are being made to prevent it and to not allow the Russians to block the approaches to the village, although they are trying to take them under fire control."

Details: Trehubov explained that the geographical location of the village of Velyka Novosilka poses particular challenges, namely that the river that crosses the village limits manoeuvres.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defence forces are developing scenarios to counteract this.

Trehubov added that the main problem is that the Russian troops have a large quantitative advantage in this area, as in many others.

Quote: "They [the Russian troops – ed.] are constantly conducting rotation, adding personnel, replenishing the forces already deployed there. They still have this resource. It is not as abundant as it used to be, they have started to save it in a certain way, perhaps for the first time during the war, especially on the Pokrovsk front, but this does not mean that they are facing difficulties in this regard. It just means that they don't have an excess of resources right now."

