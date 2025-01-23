All Sections
Russian strike on Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk: 1 dead, 3 injured, houses damaged – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 23 January 2025, 11:44
Russian strike on Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk: 1 dead, 3 injured, houses damaged – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A 53-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured, in Russian airstrikes on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 23 January 2025.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians targeted a residential area in Kostiantynivka with an airstrike at 04:20. One of the missiles struck a house, killing a 53-year-old woman and leaving her 70-year-old husband with a concussion and shrapnel injuries.

Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Ten minutes later, a missile struck homes as Russian forces launched an attack on Kramatorsk. Two men, ages 41 and 64, suffered bruises, concussions, and brain injuries. They were promptly attended to by medical professionals.

Two cars and at least 16 homes were also damaged in the attack. The crimes that Russia has perpetrated are still being documented by prosecutors.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Early reports indicate that the Russians used FAB-250 air bombs equipped with UMPK, combined gliding and navigation modules.

Donetsk OblastProsecutor's Office
