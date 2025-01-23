Russians set fire to collector with hundreds of dead soldiers near Chasiv Yar – video

The Russians probably set fire to a collector pipe near Chasiv Yar that held about 100 of their dead soldiers in order to conceal their heavy casualties from a recent attack by Ukraine's defence forces and to prevent the bodies from being recovered.

Source: Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Unit (OTU) Luhansk, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: He said that Ukraine’s defence forces recorded Russian activity near the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets canal from 4 to 8 January.

Quote from Zaporozhets: "The enemy took advantage of the weather circumstances, which included dense fog and poor vision, to sneak through the pipes to a trench near Kalynivka, close to Chasiv Yar. Over the course of four days, the movement of over 100 occupiers was recorded. According to available information, they established themselves in the collector for future assaults on Chasiv Yar."

Details: He added that an airstrike was carried out on the location where the Russians were gathered on 9 January.

January 23, 2025

Quote: "As a result, the enemy possibly lost up to 100 soldiers. For two days following the strike, there was no movement near the pipes or the collector. On 21 January, the occupiers set fire to the collector, likely to conceal the loss of so many troops and prevent evacuation operations. The flames and smoke lasted over five hours," Zaporozhets said.

